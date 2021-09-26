Patriots’ James White carted off with hip injury
The Patriots RB was carted off the field in the week 3 loss to New Orleans.
James White will not return with a hip injury.
Patriots running back James White left Sunday's Week 3 game against the Saints with a hip injury in the second quarter. Here are the latest updates on his status.
The Patriots have had trouble moving the ball against New Orleans’ defense, and there might be more trouble coming. Running back James White has been ruled out with a hip injury. White went down after he took a handoff to the left and on third-and-3 from the New England 27. He took it 6 yards [more]
