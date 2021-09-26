Patriots’ James White carted off with hip injury

Reuters

PRISTINA (Reuters) -Two interior ministry offices in northern Kosovo were attacked near border crossings blocked by local Serbs angered by a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering the country, police said on Saturday. The car registration office in the town of Zubin Potok was set ablaze and two hand grenades were thrown at the civil registration office in the town of Zvecan, though they did not go off, the police said. Serbs from Kosovo's north have blocked two main roads near the border since the government ban went into force on Monday.