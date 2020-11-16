Patriots Jakobi Meyers, Damien Harris grade out among NFL's elite in 2020

PFF grades Meyers, Harris among NFL's elite in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When the 2020 NFL season started, Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris were nowhere to be found in Patriots box scores.

Meyers was only seeing a handful of snaps per game while Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry topped the depth chart at wide receiver, while a broken finger landed Harris was on injured reserve as Sony Michel maintained his role as New England's lead back.

But it's a much different story these days, with both second-year players turning into reliable weapons for the Patriots offense. On Sunday night against the Ravens, Harris rushed for a career-high 121 rushing yards -- his third 100-yard game in six weeks -- while Meyers had a team-high five receptions for 59 yards, adding a 24-yard TD pass to Rex Burkhead.

And their stat lines aren't only opening eyes in Foxboro. According to Pro Football Focus, both players rank among the best players in the league at their positions this season.

While Meyers only has 28 catches for 353 yards and no rushing touchdowns, his 87.5 grade from PFF ranks third among wide receivers, trailing only Green Bay's Davante Adams and Minnesota rookie Justin Jefferson. Other wideouts in the Top 10 behind Meyers include Keenan Allen (4th), Adam Thielen (5th), DeAndre Hopkins (6th), Julio Jones (7th), and DK Metcalf (10th).

Harris also ranks third among running backs with an 89.6 grade that trails Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and the Rams' Darrell Henderson. Harris' grade places him above elite talent like Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler, Chris Carson, and his former Alabama teammate Josh Jacobs, who round out the top eight running backs.

While Harris and Meyers aren't the only Patriots who place highly in Pro Football Focus' rankings -- Shaq Mason is 3rd among guards, rookie Michael Onwenu is 3rd among tackles, David Andrews is 7th among centers -- the emergence of both young players has boosted a New England offense in desperate need of productive options.