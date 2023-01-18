Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers could provide Texans’ passing game with slot WR help

The Houston Texans’ receiving corps will be vastly different in 2023 from what it was in 2022.

According to Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus, if the Texans are to look in free agency for help at wideout, they should consider New England Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers — somewhat for his connections to general manager Nick Caserio when he was in New England, and somewhat for Meyers’ ability as a slot receiver.

Houston will almost certainly be looking for pass catchers to help bring along a rookie quarterback, and that’s exactly what Meyers just did in New England for Mac Jones. Over the past three seasons, his 3.1% drop rate ranks in the top 20 among qualifying wide receivers, and at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he can use his frame to make contested catches. Meyer’s 63.2% contested catch rate is fourth best among all wide receivers over the same span.

Having a veteran receiver would also be helpful for Houston’s presumptive rookie quarterback, regardless of who the Texans pick at No. 2 overall in Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, or even Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Caserio told reporters on Jan. 9 that the Texans will be looking at ways to improve the team as they seek to make demonstrably gains in 2023.

“Whatever we can do to fix it, whatever areas we can look to improve, that’s the only thing we can do is try to come up with solutions and fix problems,” Caserio said. “I mean, that’s the only thing we can do. There’s no other way around it.”

Meyers had a career year in touchdown catches with the 8-9 Patriots as he caught six. The former 2019 undrafted free agent from North Carolina State caught 67 passes for 804 yards through 14 games, 13 of which he started.

The 26-year-old generated 83 catches for 866 yards and two touchdowns through 17 games in 2021, 16 of which he started.

List

Houston Texans can lure offensive coaches with these 4 offerings

houston-texans-coaching-search-4-ways-entice-offensive-coaches

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire