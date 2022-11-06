What Patriots' Jakobi Meyers could make on next contract, per Albert Breer

Breer: Jakobi Meyers' free-agent value could mirror this Miami WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's hard to find a more valuable contract in New England than that of Jakobi Meyers, who is making just under $4 million this season as the Patriots' No. 1 wide receiver.

Meyers is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, however, and he's about to get paid. But how much?

The MMQB's Albert Breer joined NBC Sports Boston's "Patriots Pregame Live" on Sunday to share an interesting comparison for the 25-year-old wide receiver.

"There's very clear value internally for Jakobi Meyers," Breer told host Amina Smith, as seen in the video above. "I think there's another player who this sort of marries up with as far as free agency goes and value goes. And that's Cedrick Wilson, who came up in the Cowboys system similarly to how Jakobi Meyers has come up here.

"Wilson just kept getting better and better and more reliable over the years. The Cowboys wound up letting him go after last season; he winds up signing in Miami getting a three-year, $22.5 million contract. So, I think that's right around the ballpark of what Jakobi Meyers is looking at for a similar player.

"I think he's similar to Wilson. I think that's the sort of deal that Jakobi Meyers is going to be looking at."

Meyers has actually been more productive in New England than Wilson was in Dallas; Meyers led the Patriots in receptions (83) and receiving yards (866) last season and is on pace to do so again in 2022 with 35 catches, 415 yards and three touchdowns in six games played. Wilson topped out at 45 receptions, 602 yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys in 2021.

In Wilson's defense, the Cowboys' offense has more mouths to feed than New England's, so $7.5 million per year seems like a decent ballpark for Meyers' next contract.

Breer noted that the Patriots have done midseason contract extensions around this time of the year in the past, and with a bye week coming in Week 10, it's possible New England looks to lock up Mac Jones' most trusted target in the coming days rather than risk him hitting unrestricted free agency.

