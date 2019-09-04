Patriots' Jakobi Meyers calls out doubters in Instagram post

Undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

Following a standout training camp and preseason, the New England Patriots' rookie wide receiver will be put to the test when it counts in Sunday night's season opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Meyers' latest Instagram post, he's poised to show why he belongs on New England's WR depth chart.

"Too slow" they said... Game week🤫," Meyers wrote.

Meyers was anything but "too slow" in the Patriots' first two preseason games. In his debut vs. the Detroit Lions, the 22-year-old tallied a game-high six receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that performance with a six-catch, 82-yard game against the Tennesse Titans with a two-point conversion reception to boot.

The NC State product's preseason success mostly came with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham under center, so Meyers will aim to earn Brady's trust with a solid performance vs. Pittsburgh and silence the haters in the process.

