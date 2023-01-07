Patriots' Jake Bailey files grievance over 'unknown suspension,' says agent

Jake Bailey files grievance over 'unknown suspension,' says agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a surprise decision to place rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey on the reserve/suspended list Friday.

Bailey is going to fight the suspension, according to his agent Doug Hendrickson, who put out a statement Saturday stating that his client did all he could in trying to recover from an injury and hoped to play before the end of the regular season.

“While Jake Bailey was on (injured reserve), he never missed a single treatment, meeting or practice,” Hendrickson said, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “He was hoping to come off IR to play last weekend, but Jake was informed he was being suspended these last two games. This comes as a surprise given his full participation during injury reserve. We have filed a grievance to fight this unknown suspension.”

Bailey was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 19 with a back injury. He has been one of the best punters in the league -- including a 2020 first team All-Pro selection -- since being drafted in 2019, but he struggled mightily this season before going on IR.

Michael Palardy has taken over punting duties in Bailey's absence. Palardy has not impressed in the role.

The suspension also could impact Bailey's $2.115 million guaranteed salary for the 2023 season, per salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, so it's no surprise that he has filed a grievance. Bailey is in the first season of a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension that he signed last summer. It made him one of the highest-paid punters in the league.

The Patriots finish their regular season schedule Sunday afternoon with a Week 18 road matchup versus the rival Buffalo Bills. A win would give the Patriots the third wild card spot and the No. 7 seed entering the AFC playoffs. New England could still reach the playoffs with a loss, but that would require plenty of other results from different teams.