The Patriots want to keep linebacker Jahlani Tavai around for a couple more years.

Tavai and the Patriots have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension through 2024, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Tavai has emerged as an important player in New England this season, playing 52 percent of their defensive snaps and 71 percent of their special teams snaps.

Originally a second-round pick of the Lions in 2019, Tavai played two years in Detroit and has now been in New England for two years.

Patriots, Jahlani Tavai agree to two-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk