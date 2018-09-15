Patriots give Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey lead role in hype video

The Patriots have been downplaying the trash-talking done by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey all week.

Still, Ramsey's comments this week, where he clarified that Rob Gronkowski was indeed "good" - after questioning that in an interview this past summer - are the lead item in the hype video the Patriots Twitter account sent out ahead of the AFC Championship Game rematch in Jacksonville.

Ramsey on Gronk: "He good. He good, now. We ain't going to get it twisted. He's good, but you saying this to me, is it supposed to, like, bring fear to me or something?...I don't fear no man. Period. He's going to have to come out there and line up on me, or however it goes. He has to play us this year."

MORE PATS-JAGS:

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE