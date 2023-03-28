Patriots' Jack Jones has excited reaction to NFL's jersey number rule change

Jack Jones has excited reaction to NFL's jersey number rule change originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL players will have the ability to wear a new number beginning in the upcoming 2023 season.

All players, with the exception of offensive and defensive linemen, are now eligible to use No. 0. The league's owners approved this rule proposal Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the full details:

This change is likely to excite many players, many of whom wore No. 0 in college but had to find a new number once they reached the NFL.

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones seems to be a huge fan of this rule change, judging by the tweet he posted soon after it was announced.

ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© donut — Jack JonesðŸ„ðŸ½â€â™‚ï¸ (@presidentjacc) March 28, 2023

Jones wore No. 0 for two seasons (2020 and 2021) at Arizona State before being selected by the Patriots in the fourth round (No. 121 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jones wore No. 13 as a rookie last season.

It remains to be seen whether Jones will have to compete with other Patriots players for this new jersey number. He doesn't have a ton of seniority as someone entering his second season.