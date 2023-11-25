Patriots’ Jabill Peppers ‘excited’ to face Giants; praises Saquon Barkley

Former New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers returns home to face his former team in his home state of New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m excited about playing in New Jersey, you know, I’m excited about playing the Giants,” Peppers said this week.

Originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Peppers joined the Giants in 2019. He played two seasons with the organization, but the last time he saw MetLife Stadium was in October 2021. He suffered an ACL tear in Week 7 and was placed on injured reserve (IR) before signing with the Patriots in 2022.

Not only does Peppers face his former team, but he’s doing it about 20 minutes away from where he grew up. Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is from the same area as Peppers, which the veteran was asked about this week.

“You know, he’s a Jersey kid. Tough. Smart. He has a great arm,” he said. “They’re doing a really good job of doing what he does well. Getting the ball into the hands of playmakers, you know, he’s making plays right now. This is going to be his second consecutive start and he has five touchdowns already. He can extend plays. I feel like he can make all the throws, so we’re excited for the challenge.”

Head coach Bill Belichick echoed Peppers’ sentiment.

“There’s a little bit of lack of experience, but he seems to be pretty football-savvy, street-smart. He made some key plays on third down in the red area and does a pretty good job taking care of the ball,” Belichick said.

Peppers is also keenly aware of what Saquon Barkley brings to the table.

“Saquon is Saquon, you know, he can do everything on the field. He’s a dynamic athlete. He’s been one of the premier guys in the league since he entered the league, so we know the problems that we face. Everyone’s at the point of attack,” Peppers said.

The Patriots are struggling as much as any team this season, but they are coached by Belichick, who is known to put rookie quarterbacks in their places.

Both teams are desperate for a win and want to finish the season strong despite having zero playoff hopes. It could very well be another nail in the coffin for either Briand Daboll or Bill Belichick, depending on who wins and who loses.

