Patriots, Ja’Whaun Bentley agree to two-year extension

For the second day in a row, the Patriots have signed a player to an extension.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley has agreed to a two-year extension with New England.

The deal is worth a maximum of $18.75 million and includes $9 million fully guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Bentley has played his entire career with the Patriots. He started all 17 games last season, recording 125 tackles with 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, six QB hits, and an interception.

On Wednesday, the club agreed to a three-year deal with receiver DeVante Parker. But the team is still pursuing free agent DeAndre Hopkins.