Patriots' J.J. Taylor, Titans' Kevin Byard placed on COVID-19/reserve list

Two players placed on COVID-19/reserve list after Pats-Titans game

A total of nine players were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and a New England Patriots running back was among them.

The Patriots placed J.J. Taylor on the COVID-19/reserve list, per the NFL transaction wire.

Taylor was inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and has played just one of New England's last five contests (Week 10 vs. Cleveland), taking a back seat to Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden in the running game.

Titans safety Kevin Byard also landed on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday after playing 98% of defensive snaps in Tennessee's 36-13 loss to the Patriots.

Taylor is the only New England player on the COVID-19/reserve list for now and didn't play Sunday, but after Byard's positive test, this is a situation worth monitoring ahead of the Patriots' showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

If Taylor is vaccinated, he needs two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart to return to the team. If he's unvaccinated, he'd need to wait at least 10 days before returning.