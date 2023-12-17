Patriots' J.C. Jackson unexpectedly did not play because of a personal matter

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was expected to play today, but he didn't, because of what is being described as a personal matter.

The Patriots have not explained what happened. Jackson was listed as active 90 minutes before kickoff, but he wasn't on the field and wasn't seen on the sideline, either.

Karen Guregian of MassLive.com quotes a source as saying that Jackson missed the game because of a “personal matter coming up."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to say why Jackson didn't play.

“He wasn’t available,” Belichick said. “Just leave it at that.”

Other players on the Patriots' defense said they were expecting Jackson to play and it wasn't clear whether his teammates knew why he wasn't out there.

Jackson has had a checkered season. In September a warrant was issued for his arrest, and in October the Chargers traded him to the Patriots after he had played poorly and seemed disgruntled in Los Angeles. In November Jackson was benched for the start of a game for reasons Belichick declined to explain.