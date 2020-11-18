Patriots’ J.C. Jackson leads NFL in interceptions, not on Pro Bowl ballot

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has six interceptions this season, the most of any player in the NFL. But he’s not among the 73 cornerbacks listed on the NFL’s Pro Bowl ballot.

The Patriots told Henry McKenna of USA Today that they were asked by the NFL to list their 11 defensive starters for the Pro Bowl ballot, and at cornerback they listed the two cornerbacks who have started the most games at cornerback and who have the longest tenure, Jason McCourty and Stephon Gilmore.

It’s true that Jackson isn’t in the starting lineup for every game, but that’s not the best way to determine who belongs on the Pro Bowl ballot. Jackson has played more snaps than any other cornerback on the Patriots this season.

The Pro Bowl has long been decried as meaningless, and this year the game itself isn’t even being played. But they’re still choosing Pro Bowl rosters, and if they’re going to do so at all, they ought to allow fans to pick among the best players. Jackson is certainly among those who ought to be up for consideration, and the NFL should add him to the ballot.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m. ET: The NFL has added Jackson to the Pro Bowl ballot.

