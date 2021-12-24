Patriots' J.C. Jackson has fitting plans to celebrate new Pro Bowl status

J.C. Jackson has fitting plans to celebrate his new Pro Bowl status originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Now that J.C. Jackson is a Pro Bowler, he plans to follow in a seven-time Pro Bowler's footsteps.

The Patriots cornerback earned his first career Pro Bowl nod Wednesday, joining outside linebacker Matt Judon and special teams ace Matthew Slater among New England's three selections in the AFC.

So, how does Jackson plan to celebrate? By channeling his inner Darrelle Revis.

"I’m a lockdown corner, so I like being on the island. That’s what I get paid to do," Jackson told reporters in a video call Thursday. "I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with no name yet. But it’s coming real soon."

Revis, who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014, earned the nickname "Revis Island" thanks to his ability to lock down his opponent's best pass-catcher.

New England recently had its own lockdown corner in 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, but with Gilmore in Carolina, Jackson has emerged as a stellar No. 1 corner. The 26-year-old leads the AFC with seven interceptions and leads all NFL cornerbacks in interceptions (24) since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

"It’s always been my goal, ever since I entered the NFL," Jackson said of his Pro Bowl honor. " ... I want to be a Hall of Famer, Pro Bowler, All-Pro. I mean, that’s what you play for."

Jackson already has leaned into his recent success by changing his social media handles to "Mr. INT." Pretty soon, he'll have an island to promote.