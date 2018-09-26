More Patriots issues: RB Rex Burkhead, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley go to IR

The New England Patriots are off to a slow start, and were dealt significant injury blows on both sides of the ball.

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, running back Rex Burkhead and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley are headed to injured reserve. Burkhead has a neck injury and Bentley’s injury was undisclosed.

Both players were slated for big roles this season, and now the 1-2 Patriots will have to adjust.

Rex Burkhead was slated for big role

Burkhead has dealt with injuries before, and this season wasn’t an exception.

Burkhead was limited early in the season due to a concussion, and left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a neck injury. Before the season, Boston media said the Patriots wanted to make the multi-talented Burkhead a big part of their offense. That seemed especially true when first-round pick Sony Michel dealt with a knee injury through August. Once again, injuries will prevent him from doing more in a bigger role.

Michel handled 14 carries last week, his most yet. He has just 84 yards on 24 carries, but will likely be a much bigger part of the offense with Burkhead out.

Ja’Whaun Bentley was surprise rookie

Bentley was a typical Patriots surprise. He was a fifth-round pick out of Purdue but the Patriots thought he could make a big impact as a rookie. He played 63.3 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps through three games at inside linebacker.

The Patriots defense played pretty well against the Texans in Week 1, and then struggled a bit the past two weeks in losses. Losing Bentley, even though he’s a rookie, won’t help.

Patriots are off to slow start

The Patriots have gotten off to slow starts before, and snapped out of it to have great seasons. Whatever we see from the Patriots in September usually doesn’t matter much.

But it doesn’t help when they’re dealing with injuries on top of everything else affecting them, on offense and defense. The coaching staff has a challenge coming.

