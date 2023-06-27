Patriots issue statement confirming the death of Ryan Mallett

The Patriots drafted Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett with a third-round pick in 2011. He never started a game for the team, but he became a part of the Patriots family.

Mallett drowned in Florida on Tuesday, with the Patriots confirming their former quarterback's death at 35.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek also released a statement, saying the Razorback family "lost an incredibly special person today."

Mallett was entering his second season as the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

Mallett also played for the Texans and Ravens, with 2017 his final season of game action. He appeared in 21 career games with eight starts, passing for 1,835 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.