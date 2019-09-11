Patriots issue statement on Antonio Brown's sexual assault and rape lawsuit

The Patriots addressed the lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown for sexual assault and rape with an official statement on Tuesday night.

The statement reads as follows:

"We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio's representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday the allegations against Brown caught the Patriots "by surprise." Schefter also notes Brown could be placed on the commissioner's exempt list -- thus forced off the Patriots' active roster -- until the NFL completes its investigation.

Brown was officially signed by the Patriots on Monday after being released by the Raiders over the weekend.

