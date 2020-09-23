Patriots' Isaiah Wynn explains how Cam Newton boosts team's morale

Wynn explains how Cam boosts Patriots' morale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton has exceeded expectations on the field for the New England Patriots so far this season. But maybe even more importantly, he's been an asset off of it.

Newton has received rave reviews from his coaching staff and teammates for his leadership and locker room presence. Head coach Bill Belichick recently gushed about the Patriots quarterback's unselfishness and called him a "great teammate."

Also heaping on the praise is Isaiah Wynn. The Pats offensive tackle caught up with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry to discuss his thoughts on his new QB and how he's given a boost to the team's morale.

"It's been real good just to have [Newton] back there. He brings a different type of energy," Wynn told Perry.

"He just kind of gives us that extra boost that we need. Just that confidence. It's definitely contagious, you know what I'm saying. Just to have one person have it, then the next day it's three people, next thing you know it's four, five. Then it's the whole offense who has that contagious energy and then it's spreading to the whole team. Starting off the year right will definitely translate into the rest of the season because we can't do nothing but keep getting better."

Despite falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, Newton and the Patriots' performance was encouraging. They'll look to bring that "contagious energy" into their Week 3 matchup Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

To watch Perry's full interview with Wynn, check out the video below or on YouTube: