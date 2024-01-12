Patriots will introduce Jerod Mayo as their new head coach Wednesday

Jerod Mayo is officially the new head coach of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots announced that they have hired Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick on Friday afternoon. Mayo has spent the last five seasons on the Patriots' staff as the inside linebackers coach and has had a big hand in running the defense. A clause in Mayo's contract anointed him as Belichick's successor and that allowed the Patriots to move forward with the hire without going through the normal search process mandated by the NFL.

A press conference to formally introduce Mayo will be held on Wednesday, January 17.

Mayo was a 2008 first-round pick of the Patriots and won a Super Bowl title during his eight years with the team. He will now try to bring another one to New England as a head coach.