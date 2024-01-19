Patriots to interview Saints LBs coach Michael Hodges for defensive coordinator

The Patriots are looking at a candidate from the NFC South to be their next defensive coordinator.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England will interview New Orleans linebackers coach Michael Hodges for the role.

Hodges, 37, has been with the Saints since 2017. He began his tenure with the club as a defensive assistant and was promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2019. He was then promoted again to linebackers coach in 2020.

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is also reportedly going to interview Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker for defensive coordinator on Friday.