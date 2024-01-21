Patriots to interview Rams TEs coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job

The Los Angeles Rams brought in Nick Caley last offseason to be their new tight ends coach, hiring him away from the New England Patriots. Caley received great reviews from Sean McVay all year and seemingly did an impressive job with the Rams’ tight ends, but Los Angeles is now in danger of losing him to the team he used to work for.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots will interview Caley for their offensive coordinator position under new head coach Jerod Mayo. That interview will take place on Monday.

Caley, 40, previously worked with the Patriots from 2015-2022. He started as an offensive assistant in his first two years but became the tight ends coach in 2017 and held that role for the following six years.

Caley won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, who were the first team in the NFL to give him a coaching opportunity after he spent 10 years at the collegiate level.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire