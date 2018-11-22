Patriots' interior line ranks near top of NFL originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Patriots established success early this season behind their strong interior line, where Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney, and David Andrews reign supreme as one of the best trios in the league.

While Mason has missed the last two games, his overall performance has been so excellent that it didn't make a difference in Pro Football Focus's weekly rankings, where both Mason and Thuney continue to rank in the top five guards in the league by their statistics.

The highest graded guards in the NFL through 11 weeks. pic.twitter.com/GinLmjsGz0 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 22, 2018

Andrews doesn't rank so bad himself, coming in at No. 5 in PFF's rankings.

The highest graded centers in the NFL so far this season. pic.twitter.com/A9c9kf51MW — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 22, 2018

Mason came into the league out of Georgia Tech as an excellent run blocker in 2015, and has developed into a quality pass blocker as well.

Thuney has been the model of consistency in New England, starting every game as a rookie after being drafted in 2016. He's been a force in both the run and passing game as the other half in what may be the league's best young guard pairing.

Andrews has been a mainstay in between the two young stars despite coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015, starting every game for the team beginning in 2016,

Mason will be back against the Jets after New England's bye, which will hopefully allow Mason, Thuney, Andrews, and the rest of the offensive line to get back into the groove that was crucial to the offense's success early this season.

