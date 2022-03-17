Should Patriots be interested in Julio Jones? Phil Perry weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What's not to like about Julio Jones?

The recently released wide receiver is 17th all-time in receiving yards, with 13,330 and 25th all-time in receptions, with 879, over 11 NFL seasons for the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

But there's a reason Jones, 33, is suddenly available as free agency opens. After missing seven games in his final season with the Falcons in 2020, he missed seven more in his lone, forgettable season with the Titans due to various injuries.

All that said, at 6-foot-3, Jones would provide some much-needed size to the receivers' room for the New England Patriots. Due in part to that, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry wouldn't rule out the team being interested in Jones.

"The Patriots need size and speed.'@PhilAPerry discusses whether or not the Patriots should be interested in Julio Jones pic.twitter.com/r4V4Cs9QTB — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) March 16, 2022

"The Patriots need size and speed in their receiver room," Perry said on Early Edition. "Julio Jones clearly ticks the size box; I think we could debate whether or not he still ticks the speed box. He's missed 14 games the last two years, so he's been consistently hurt, but he's a guy who just a few years ago was one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL."

Jones has twice been First Team All-Pro, twice led the NFL in receiving yards and been to the Pro Bowl seven times. He was named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s team.

New England is yet to address its need at receiver in free agency, but provided Jones isn't looking for a massive pay day -- he's already earned more than $140 million in his career -- Bill Belichick and Co. could come calling.

"We know with the Patriots, if the price is right, they're willing to take a chance on some of these guys who were studs at one point in their career to see if they can squeeze a little bit more out of them late," Perry said.