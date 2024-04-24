Patriots insider doesn’t view team as motivated sellers of No. 3 pick

ESPN’s Mike Reiss believes the New England Patriots will not trade back from the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday. Rather, he sees all of the trade talk as them exploring options.

It is believed that New England would have to get quite the haul in order to trade the third overall selection.

Earlier this week, it was reported that New England had only received laughable offers for the third overall pick. The organization is in a position to select one of the top-two projected signal-callers in Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels to help bring stability back to their quarterback position.

Instead, it appears that the Patriots are just playing the field and seeing what type of offers they can get. The organization is in a rebuild, and an attractive offer could include multiple first-round selections in order for the team to rebuild.

“I look at the Patriots as an example. Like, Eliot Wolf says, ‘We’re open for business for trading.’ Do I think that’s the likely scenario? I don’t,” said Reiss, when appearing on Toucher & Hardy. “I think it’s more like, you’re either a motivated seller or you’re sort of a curious seller, and I would put them more in the curious seller. …that’s how I sort of view their position right now.”

This theory makes sense, as the Patriots are already in a good position at third overall. It will be interesting to see what they do on Thursday night, as they start another rebuild.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire