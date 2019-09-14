Patriots injury updates: Bolden out, Cannon reportedly won't play

Patrick Dunne
NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots have downgraded running back and special teamer Brandon Bolden to out for the game Sunday in Miami and, according to multiple reports, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon also will not play.

Bolden has a hamstring injury. His absence could create an opportunity for rookie running back Damien Harris, a third-round pick from Alabama who was inactive last week, to get playing time. 

Also, running back James White, whose wife is expecting, made the trip to Miami.

Cannon landed on his shoulder in the Week 1 victory over the Steelers. Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse was signed earlier this week by New England 

