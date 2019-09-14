Patriots injury updates: Bolden out, Cannon reportedly won't play

The Patriots have downgraded running back and special teamer Brandon Bolden to out for the game Sunday in Miami and, according to multiple reports, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon also will not play.

Brandon Bolden (hamstring) ruled out. Marcus Cannon and Matt LaCosse remain questionable, though @MikeReiss reports Cannon is not expected to play.



Korey Cunningham played LT only as a rookie last season. Marshall Newhouse has plenty of RT experience but just got to the team. https://t.co/0ZgiZhyQtq



— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 14, 2019

While starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable, he is not expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, per a source. The top backup is Korey Cunningham, but he was inactive last week as he gets more familiar with the team's system. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 14, 2019

Marcus Cannon (shoulder) is not expected to play tomorrow but has a chance to return next week against the Jets, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 14, 2019

Bolden has a hamstring injury. His absence could create an opportunity for rookie running back Damien Harris, a third-round pick from Alabama who was inactive last week, to get playing time.

Also, running back James White, whose wife is expecting, made the trip to Miami.

Looks like running back James White made the trip to Miami. There had been rumblings that might have stayed home with his wife expecting. (pic via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/w0KgWWTZMK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 14, 2019

Cannon landed on his shoulder in the Week 1 victory over the Steelers. Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse was signed earlier this week by New England

