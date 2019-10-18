Patriots injury report Week 7: Two tight ends, three receivers headline list
The New England Patriots week seven injury report is full of offensive players, and it's not looking good.
New England has struggled offensively over it's past few games, and now a number of their offensive players have hit the injury report. Two tight ends and three wide receivers headline this week's report ahead of Monday night's matchup with the New York Jets. Most notably, receiver Josh Gordon did not participate in practice Friday due to a knee/ankle injury, while tight end's Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse were added to the injury report with a concussion and knee injury respectively. The only tight ends to practice for New England on Friday were Ben Watson and newly acquired Eric Tomlinson.
While New England's list of injuries isn't as long as New York's 25-man injury report, the Jets may be getting back some of their stars Monday night -- most notably 2019 third overall pick Quinnen Williams, who was a full participant in practice. Sam Darnold will also be back under center for New York after missing the first Patriots/Jets clash due to mononucleosis.
Here's the Week 7 full injury report:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Josh Gordon, Knee/Ankle
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Phillip Dorsett, Hamstring
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK JETS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Henry Anderson, Shoulder
OL Kelvin Beachum, Ankle
RB Trenton Cannon, Foot/Ankle
TE Christopher Herndon, Hamstring
LB Neville Hewitt, Neck/Knee
LB Albert McClellan, Concussion
OL Alex Lewis, Neck
S Rontez Miles, Not Injury Related
G Kelechi Osemele, Shoulder
CB Darryl Roberts, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Nate Hairston, Knee
C Ryan Kalil, Shoulder
LB C.J. Mosley, Groin
DT Steve McLendon, Hamstring
WR Demaryius Thomas, Hamstring
G Brian Winters, Shoulder/Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
Tarrell Bashman, Heel
WR Josh Bellamy, Shoulder
LB Blake Cashman, Ankle
LB Brandon Copeland, Thumb
S Blake Countess, Hamstring
TE Ryan Griffin, Ankle
LB Jordan Jenkins, Ankle
CB Trumaine Johnson, Thigh
DT Quinnen Williams
