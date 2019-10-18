Patriots injury report Week 7: Two tight ends, three receivers headline list

The New England Patriots week seven injury report is full of offensive players, and it's not looking good.

New England has struggled offensively over it's past few games, and now a number of their offensive players have hit the injury report. Two tight ends and three wide receivers headline this week's report ahead of Monday night's matchup with the New York Jets. Most notably, receiver Josh Gordon did not participate in practice Friday due to a knee/ankle injury, while tight end's Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse were added to the injury report with a concussion and knee injury respectively. The only tight ends to practice for New England on Friday were Ben Watson and newly acquired Eric Tomlinson.

While New England's list of injuries isn't as long as New York's 25-man injury report, the Jets may be getting back some of their stars Monday night -- most notably 2019 third overall pick Quinnen Williams, who was a full participant in practice. Sam Darnold will also be back under center for New York after missing the first Patriots/Jets clash due to mononucleosis.

Here's the Week 7 full injury report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Josh Gordon, Knee/Ankle

TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion

TE Matt LaCosse, Knee







LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

WR Phillip Dorsett, Hamstring

WR Julian Edelman, Chest









FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.



NEW YORK JETS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Henry Anderson, Shoulder

OL Kelvin Beachum, Ankle

RB Trenton Cannon, Foot/Ankle

TE Christopher Herndon, Hamstring

LB Neville Hewitt, Neck/Knee

LB Albert McClellan, Concussion

OL Alex Lewis, Neck

S Rontez Miles, Not Injury Related

G Kelechi Osemele, Shoulder

CB Darryl Roberts, Ankle





















LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Nate Hairston, Knee

C Ryan Kalil, Shoulder

LB C.J. Mosley, Groin

DT Steve McLendon, Hamstring

WR Demaryius Thomas, Hamstring

G Brian Winters, Shoulder/Knee













FULL PARTICIPATION

Tarrell Bashman, Heel

WR Josh Bellamy, Shoulder

LB Blake Cashman, Ankle

LB Brandon Copeland, Thumb

S Blake Countess, Hamstring

TE Ryan Griffin, Ankle

LB Jordan Jenkins, Ankle

CB Trumaine Johnson, Thigh

DT Quinnen Williams



















