Patriots Injury Report: Two starters back in limited role Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two starters returned to practice, albeit in a limited role, for the New England Patriots Thursday ahead of their Week 6 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and running back Damien Harris (chest), neither of whom practiced Wednesday, were among 10 players listed as having limited participation for the Patriots on Thursday. Mason missed last week's game against the Houston Texans, along with three other starting linemen, though quarterback Mac Jones remained remarkably upright behind the ragtag group in taking only one sack.

For the Cowboys, star cornerback Trevon Diggs -- a college teammate of Jones who leads the NFL in interceptions through five games -- missed practice for the second day in a row with an ankle injury.

Here are the full Thursday practice reports ahead of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium:

New England Patriots (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Ribs

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No players listed

Dallas Cowboys (4-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle

CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle

S Damontae Kazee, Hip

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs

DE Randy Gregory, Knee

T Tyron Smith, Neck

S Donavan Wilson, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

T Ty Nsekhe, Illness