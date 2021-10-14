Patriots Injury Report: Two starters back in limited role Thursday
Patriots Injury Report: Two starters back in limited role Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Two starters returned to practice, albeit in a limited role, for the New England Patriots Thursday ahead of their Week 6 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
Right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and running back Damien Harris (chest), neither of whom practiced Wednesday, were among 10 players listed as having limited participation for the Patriots on Thursday. Mason missed last week's game against the Houston Texans, along with three other starting linemen, though quarterback Mac Jones remained remarkably upright behind the ragtag group in taking only one sack.
For the Cowboys, star cornerback Trevon Diggs -- a college teammate of Jones who leads the NFL in interceptions through five games -- missed practice for the second day in a row with an ankle injury.
Here are the full Thursday practice reports ahead of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium:
New England Patriots (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Justin Herron, Abdomen
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Ribs
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No players listed
Dallas Cowboys (4-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle
CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle
S Damontae Kazee, Hip
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs
DE Randy Gregory, Knee
T Tyron Smith, Neck
S Donavan Wilson, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
T Ty Nsekhe, Illness