Patriots Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore still limited, N'Keal Harry returns to practice

Patriots Injury Report: Gilmore still limited, Harry returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are still a banged up football team entering Sunday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pats have 18 players on their first injury report of the week. It's not all bad news, though. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore and second-year wide receiver N'Keal Harry both returned to practice after missing the last two games.

Gilmore has been dealing with a knee injury, while Harry has been recovering from a concussion. Each player was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

The Ravens have five players on their initial injury report of Week 10. Three veterans on defense -- defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Jimmy Smith -- all did not practice.

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports released by the teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATENo players listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITYLB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)DT Carl Davis (concussion)S Cody Davis (calf)DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)K Nick Folk (back)CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)CB J.C. Jackson (knee)G Shaq Mason (calf)DE John Simon (elbow)RB J.J. Taylor (illness)G Joe Thuney (ankle)DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITYNo players listed

BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATEDE Calais Campbell (calf)OLB Matthew Judon (calf)CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

LIMITED AVAILABILITYLB L.J. Fort (finger)RB Mark Ingram II (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITYNo players listed