Patriots Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore, two others miss Thursday's practice

Patriots Injury Report: Gilmore, two others miss practice Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' injury report remains lengthy as they prepare for their Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

A whopping 20 players were either limited or non-participants in Thursday's practice. After being limited on Wednesday, All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore was held out with the knee injury that sidelined him the last two games.

Also missing practice for New England were cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Terrance Brooks.

For Baltimore, running back Mark Ingram was notably absent due to an ankle injury. Linebacker Matthew Judon was limited with a calf issue.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (illness)

S Terrance Brooks (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Calais Campbell (calf)

RB Mark Ingram II (ankle)

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

DT Brandon Williams (NIR)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB L.J. Fort (finger)

OLB Matthew Judon (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.