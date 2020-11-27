Patriots Injury Report: OL Isaiah Wynn ruled out for Week 12 vs. Cardinals
Patriots Injury Report: Isaiah Wynn ruled out vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots will need someone new to step up at left tackle during Sunday's matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Isaiah Wynn missed Friday's practice with a knee injury and has been ruled out for the Patriots' Week 12 game. Running back Rex Burkhead also is out after tearing his ACL in last week's loss to the Houston Texans.
Tashawn Bower, Carl Davis, Kyle Dugger, Matthew Slater and J.J. Taylor were added to Friday's injury report, which consists of 13 total Patriots players questionable for Sunday.
For the Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray (shoulder) was removed from the injury report and should be good to go.
Curran's Patriots-Cardinals Preview
Check out the full Patriots-Cardinals Friday practice report below:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-6)
OUT
RB Rex Burkhead (knee) - DNP
OT Isaiah Wynn (knee) - DNP
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Tashawn Bower (illness) - LP
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
DL Carl Davis (concussion) - DNP
DB Kyle Dugger (toe) - LP
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)
WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
WR Matthew Slater (knee) - LP
RB J.J. Taylor (quad)- LP
ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-4)
OUT
TE Darrell Daniels (ankle)
DL Josh Mauro (hamstring)
S Jalen Thompson (ankle)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
OL Justin Murray (hand)
S Charles Washington (groin)