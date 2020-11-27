Patriots Injury Report: OL Isaiah Wynn ruled out for Week 12 vs. Cardinals

Patriots Injury Report: Isaiah Wynn ruled out vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will need someone new to step up at left tackle during Sunday's matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Isaiah Wynn missed Friday's practice with a knee injury and has been ruled out for the Patriots' Week 12 game. Running back Rex Burkhead also is out after tearing his ACL in last week's loss to the Houston Texans.

Tashawn Bower, Carl Davis, Kyle Dugger, Matthew Slater and J.J. Taylor were added to Friday's injury report, which consists of 13 total Patriots players questionable for Sunday.

For the Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray (shoulder) was removed from the injury report and should be good to go.

Check out the full Patriots-Cardinals Friday practice report below:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-6)

OUT

RB Rex Burkhead (knee) - DNP

OT Isaiah Wynn (knee) - DNP

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)

DL Tashawn Bower (illness) - LP

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DL Byron Cowart (back)

DL Carl Davis (concussion) - DNP

DB Kyle Dugger (toe) - LP

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)

WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Matthew Slater (knee) - LP

RB J.J. Taylor (quad)- LP

ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-4)

OUT

TE Darrell Daniels (ankle)

DL Josh Mauro (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (ankle)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

OL Justin Murray (hand)

S Charles Washington (groin)