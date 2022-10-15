Patriots injury report: Nelson Agholor, Jonathan Jones ruled out vs. Browns

Patriots downgrade two important players to out for Week 6 vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have updated their Week 6 injury report for Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns, and it's not a positive one.

The team announced Saturday afternoon that wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) have been downgraded to out.

Both players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Agholor has played in each of the Patriots' first five games this season, tallying 14 receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown, along with a few fumbles.

Jones also played in the first five games and has emerged as one of the team's most important defensive players. He has tallied 19 total tackles with two forced fumbles, one interception and three passes defensed. He's also received very high grades in coverage from Pro Football Focus.

One interesting note from the Patriots' injury update was the absence of quarterback Mac Jones. He was not downgraded to out and remains questionable. This means there's still a chance he starts at quarterback after missing the previous two matchups with an ankle injury.

Kickoff for Patriots-Browns is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.