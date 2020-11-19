Patriots Injury Report: Matthew Slater (knee) limited in Thursday's practice

Patriots Injury Report: Slater limited in Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Thursday's injury report showed more of the same for the New England Patriots, but one addition was made to the long list of limited practice participants.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater was added to the injury report with a knee issue. The rest of the Patriots practice report remained the same as Wednesday's session.

For the Patriots' Week 11 opponent, the Houston Texans, running back Duke Johnson and wide receiver Kenny Stills were upgraded from non-participants to limited.

Here's the full Thursday injury report for both teams:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

LB Terez Hall (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

HOUSTON TEXANS (2-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

P Bryan Anger (right quad)

S Michael Thomas (shoulder)

T Laremy Tunsil (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

RB Duke Johnson (illness)

G Senio Kelemete (concussion)

OLB Jacob Martin (not injury related)

DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring)

WR Kenny Stills (back)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.