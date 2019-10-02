Another Patriots wide receiver has landed on the injury report.

Josh Gordon was limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee ailment, joining fellow wideouts Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (hamstring).

Also added to the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Redskins was safety Patrick Chung.

Here's the full report:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

WR Josh Gordon, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Shoulder

WR Gunner Olszewski, Hamstring















FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Michael Bennett, Shoulder



