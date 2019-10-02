Another Patriots wide receiver has landed on the injury report.
Josh Gordon was limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee ailment, joining fellow wideouts Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (hamstring).
Also added to the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Redskins was safety Patrick Chung.
Here's the full report:
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel
S Nate Ebner, Groin
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
WR Josh Gordon, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Shoulder
WR Gunner Olszewski, Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
DE Michael Bennett, Shoulder
