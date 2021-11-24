Patriots injury report: Hunter Henry, Christian Barmore limited Wednesday
Patriots injury report: 11 players limited on Thanksgiving eve
Ahead of Sunday's game between two AFC division leaders, the New England Patriots had 11 players listed as limited from Wednesday's practice report.
Tight end Hunter Henry and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were among those listed as limited participants ahead of the Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium with a neck and knee injury, respectively. Neither player had previously appeared on the report.
Running back Damien Harris, the team's leading rusher, was also limited with a neck injury.
For the Titans, 11 players didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and five more were listed as limited.
Here are the full practice reports prior to Thanksgiving:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
OT Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Neck
TE Hunter Henry, Neck
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring
WR A.J. Brown, Chest
G Nate Davis, Concussion
LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle
DL Naquan Jones Illness
OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring
LB David Long, Hamstring
RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion
DL Teair Tart, Ankle
QB Logan Woodside, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Jayon Brown, Quad
RB D'Onta Foreman, Tricep
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest
CB Greg Mabin, Ankle
G Rodger Saffold, Back
FULL AVAILABILITYTE Geoff Swaim, Concussion