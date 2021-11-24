Patriots injury report: Hunter Henry, Christian Barmore limited Wednesday

Patriots injury report: 11 players limited on Thanksgiving eve originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ahead of Sunday's game between two AFC division leaders, the New England Patriots had 11 players listed as limited from Wednesday's practice report.

Tight end Hunter Henry and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were among those listed as limited participants ahead of the Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium with a neck and knee injury, respectively. Neither player had previously appeared on the report.

Running back Damien Harris, the team's leading rusher, was also limited with a neck injury.

For the Titans, 11 players didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and five more were listed as limited.

Here are the full practice reports prior to Thanksgiving:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

OT Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Neck

TE Hunter Henry, Neck

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring

WR A.J. Brown, Chest

G Nate Davis, Concussion

LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle

DL Naquan Jones Illness

OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring

LB David Long, Hamstring

RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion

DL Teair Tart, Ankle

QB Logan Woodside, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Jayon Brown, Quad

RB D'Onta Foreman, Tricep

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest

CB Greg Mabin, Ankle

G Rodger Saffold, Back

FULL AVAILABILITYTE Geoff Swaim, Concussion