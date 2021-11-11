Patriots injury report: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson miss practice again

Patriots injury report: Harris, Stevenson miss practice again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a bunch of quality players on the injury report, and the position to watch is running back.

For the second consecutive day, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice. They both suffered concussions in last Sunday's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. With the Patriots' rushing attack finding its groove over the last few weeks, Harris or Stevenson missing any games would be a real setback for the offense.

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and kick returner Gunner Olszewski also missed practice for the second straight day.

Nine players were limited participants during Thursday's session at Gillette Stadium, so we might see a shorthanded Patriots team when they host the Cleveland Browns for a pivotal Week 10 game in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Browns.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

Did Not Participate

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

Limited Availability

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Full Availability

No Players Listed

CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)

Did Not Participate

DE Myles Garrett, Foot

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Not Injury Related - Personal

DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin

C JC Tretter, Knee

Limited Availability

TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle/Knee

DT Malik Jackson, Ankle

WR Jarvis Landry, Knee

CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder

Full Availability