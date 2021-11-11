Patriots injury report: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson miss practice again
Patriots injury report: Harris, Stevenson miss practice again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have a bunch of quality players on the injury report, and the position to watch is running back.
For the second consecutive day, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice. They both suffered concussions in last Sunday's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. With the Patriots' rushing attack finding its groove over the last few weeks, Harris or Stevenson missing any games would be a real setback for the offense.
Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and kick returner Gunner Olszewski also missed practice for the second straight day.
Nine players were limited participants during Thursday's session at Gillette Stadium, so we might see a shorthanded Patriots team when they host the Cleveland Browns for a pivotal Week 10 game in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Browns.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)
Did Not Participate
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
Limited Availability
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
Full Availability
No Players Listed
CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)
Did Not Participate
DE Myles Garrett, Foot
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Not Injury Related - Personal
DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
C JC Tretter, Knee
Limited Availability
TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle/Knee
DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
Full Availability
QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder/Foot