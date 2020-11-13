Patriots Injury Report: 17 players listed as questionable for Week 10 vs. Ravens
Patriots Injury Report: 17 players listed as questionable for Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The good news for the New England Patriots? None of their players are listed as "out" or "doubtful" heading into Sunday night's matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The bad news? They have a striking 17 players designated as "questionable."
Headlining the list for the Patriots is cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), who was limited in Friday's practice after missing Thursday's session. Safety Terrance Brooks and cornerback Jonathan Jones also were upgraded to limited participants after being held out Thursday with illnesses.
As for the Ravens, they'll be without star defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and potentially cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle).
Curran: With roster thinning, Belichick bristles at draft analysis
Here's the full Friday injury report for both teams:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-5)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) - LP
S Terrance Brooks (illness) - LP
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee) - LP
S Cody Davis (calf) - LP
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle) - LP
K Nick Folk (back) - LP
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) - LP
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee) - LP
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest) - LP
WR N'Keal Harry (concussion) - LP
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring) - LP
CB Jonathan Jones (illness) - LP
G Shaq Mason (calf) - LP
DE John Simon (elbow) - LP
G Joe Thuney (ankle) - LP
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand) - LP
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle) - LP
BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-2)
OUT
DE Calais Campbell (calf) - DNP
DOUBTFUL
CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)- DNP
QUESTIONABLE
LB L.J. Fort (finger) - LP
RB Mark Ingram II (ankle) - DNP
OLB Matthew Judon (calf) - LP