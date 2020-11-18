Patriots Injury Report: 13 players limited ahead of Week 11 vs. Texans

Patriots Injury Report: 13 players limited in Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had 13 players limited in Wednesday's practice as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Houston Texans.

That's actually an improvement from last week when the Patriots had as many as 20 players listed. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, cornerback Jonathan Jones and safeties Kyle Dugger, Terrence Brooks and Cody Davis each were removed from the injury report on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Adam Butler and linebacker Terez Hall were added with shoulder injuries.

For the Texans, five players including running back Duke Johnson (illness) and tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) were non-participants.

Here is the full Wednesday injury report for both teams:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

LB Terez Hall (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

HOUSTON TEXANS (2-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

P Bryan Anger (right quad)

RB Duke Johnson (illness)

WR Kenny Stills (back)

S Michael Thomas (shoulder)

T Laremy Tunsil (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

G Senio Kelemete (concussion)

OLB Jacob Martin (not injury related)

DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.