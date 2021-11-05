Patriots Injury Report: 13 players listed as questionable vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Thirteen players have been listed as questionable for the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, though the team did have one notable player removed from its injury report Friday.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who had missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, returned to the field Friday and is expected to be a go. Two new players popped up on the report for the Patriots, including wide receiver N'Keal Harry and punter Jake Bailey with knee injuries. Bailey's injury is to his right knee, or his kicking leg.

For the Panthers, it remains unclear if the Patriots will face former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold or former XFL passer P.J. Walker.

Darnold, who was listed as a limited participant Friday due to both a concussion and right shoulder injury, has thrown seven interceptions in his last five starts and hasn't thrown for more than 207 yards in any of his last four.

Here are the full Friday practice reports ahead of Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte:

New England Patriots (4-4)

OUT

No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

P Jake Bailey, Knee

DT Christian Barmore, Foot

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Cody Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Carolina Panthers (4-4)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

QB Sam Darnold, Concussion/Right Shoulder

G Pat Elflein, Hamstring

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe