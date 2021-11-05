Patriots Injury Report: 13 players listed as questionable vs. Panthers
Patriots Injury Report: 13 players listed as questionable vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Thirteen players have been listed as questionable for the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, though the team did have one notable player removed from its injury report Friday.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who had missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, returned to the field Friday and is expected to be a go. Two new players popped up on the report for the Patriots, including wide receiver N'Keal Harry and punter Jake Bailey with knee injuries. Bailey's injury is to his right knee, or his kicking leg.
Perry: Panthers present a great chance for Mac Jones to take another step
For the Panthers, it remains unclear if the Patriots will face former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold or former XFL passer P.J. Walker.
Darnold, who was listed as a limited participant Friday due to both a concussion and right shoulder injury, has thrown seven interceptions in his last five starts and hasn't thrown for more than 207 yards in any of his last four.
Here are the full Friday practice reports ahead of Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte:
New England Patriots (4-4)
OUT
No Players Listed
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
P Jake Bailey, Knee
DT Christian Barmore, Foot
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
DL Carl Davis, Hand
S Cody Davis, Hand
S Kyle Dugger, Neck
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
Carolina Panthers (4-4)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
QB Sam Darnold, Concussion/Right Shoulder
G Pat Elflein, Hamstring
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe