Patriots Injuries: Patrick Chung (chest) out for rest of game vs. Giants

The New England Patriots will be without one of their key starters in the secondary for the rest of Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

Patrick Chung left the game with a chest injury suffered at some point during the first half of the game. And after halftime, the Patriots confirmed that he wouldn't return via their official Twitter account.

#Patriots injury update: Patrick Chung (chest) will not return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2019

Chung had been listed as questionable in the lead up to the Patriots' Thursday night game after missing their Week 5 game. He has spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots. He has 17 tackles on the season and is one of the important veteran leaders on the Patriots defense.

With Chung out, Duron Harmon figures to see more action next to Devin McCourty -- though McCourty missed some time on the first drive of the second half.

Terrence Brooks, Nate Ebner, and Jordan Richards will provide depth at safety with Chung out.

