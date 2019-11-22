Patriots injuries: Belichick mum on Isaiah Wynn; Marcus Cannon misses practice

FOXBORO -- Will Tom Brady's blind side be better protected Sunday?

That's the hope for the New England Patriots, who activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn off injured reserve earlier this week.

Wynn seems likely to be available for the game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and would replace left tackle Marshall Newhouse on the offensive line.

But coach Bill Belichick wouldn't confirm or deny Wynn's status before the Patriots' practice Friday.

"We'll see how it goes today," Belichick said. "We've had a couple days to kind of put everything together and see how things turned out.

"Sometimes when guys do a little more, they are good. Then sometimes there's a little soreness or maybe a little, I wouldn't say 'setback,' but maybe it doesn't come together as quickly as it might in other cases."

The Patriots may need all the help they can get up front. Right tackle Marcus Cannon was notably absent from practice Friday at Gillette Stadium after practicing Wednesday and Thursday.

If Cannon can't play for whatever reason, Newhouse likely would be tabbed to replace him, with Wynn taking over at left tackle if he's healthy enough for Sunday.

Wynn has played in just two NFL games after missing his entire rookie year due to an Achilles injury, but Belichick said Friday the first-round pick and Georgia product has been putting in the work off the field.

"Isaiah always works hard," Belichick said. "He did a lot of scout team work to get his timing back. He did some work against the defense. ... He's always ready to go."

Injured wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) both were present at practice Friday as they aim to get healthy before the showdown with Dallas.

UPDATE (3 p.m. ET): Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said Cannon missed practice due to illness.

Scarnecchia expects both Cannon and Wynn to play Sunday.

