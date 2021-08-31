Here is the Patriots' initial 53-man roster for 2021 NFL season

Here is the Patriots' initial 53-man roster for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players has come and gone. That means we now have a clear picture of what the New England Patriots will look like in 2021.

Obviously, the major takeaway is Cam Newton's surprising release that propels rookie Mac Jones into the starting quarterback role. But there are more surprises where that came from, including rookie kicker Quinn Nordin taking over for veteran Nick Folk.

Here's a look at the Patriots' initial 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season.

Quarterback

Mac Jones

Running Back

Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden

Fullback

Jakob Johnson

Wide Receiver

Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski

Tight End

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi

Offensive Line

Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant

Defensive Line

Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Deatrich Wise, Henry Anderson

Linebacker

Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins, Harvey Langi, Brandon King

Cornerback

J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel

Safety

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis

Specialists

Quinn Nordin, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater

Released: QB Cam Newton, QB Brian Hoyer, DT Montravius Adams, K Nick Folk, S Adrian Colbert, CB Dee Virgin, DT Akeem Spence, OL Alex Redmond, OL James Ferentz, TE Matt LaCosse

Waived: OLB Tashawn Bower, DB Myles Bryant, OT Korey Cunningham, CB Michael Jackson, DT Bill Murray, WR Tre Nixon, DB D’Angelo Ross, OL Will Sherman, DT Nick Thurman (waived/injured), WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Isaiah Zuber

Physically unable to perform list: QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Terez Hall, DT Byron Cowart

Non-football injury list: S Joshuah Bledsoe, LB Cameron McGrone

Injured reserve: LB Anfernee Jennings