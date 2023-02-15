Patriots inform season-ticket holders of stadium-wide price increases for 2023

Perry: Patriots ticket prices to increase stadium-wide in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Prices are up everywhere. For just about everything. Patriots tickets included.

The team informed season-ticket holders Wednesday morning of their first stadium-wide ticket-price increase in 15 years.

Most individual sections of Gillette Stadium have seen either one or two ticket-price increases in that span, but this is the first stadium-wide increase since 2008.

The Patriots will play nine games at Gillette this season -- eight regular-season games and one preseason game -- with another scheduled "home" contest to be played in Germany. With one less game in Foxboro compared to 2022, the bottom-line impact of the hike may be blunted, but an increase in per-game costs will keep Patriots tickets among the most expensive in the NFL.

According to research conducted by the sports media company Sidelines.io, New England featured the third-highest average ticket prices in the league in 2022 ($ 131.45).

Meanwhile, as the price to get into Gillette Stadium ratchets up, the price of parking is headed in the other direction.

Parking on the stadium side of Route 1 will fall from $ 80 to $ 25. Plus, in an effort by the club to mitigate delays on Route 1, parking on the opposite side of the stadium, which cost $ 50 last year, will now be free.

Additionally, the free-to-use "delayed exit" lot -- which requires vehicles to wait 75 minutes to depart after games as a means of alleviating traffic -- will now offer $ 50 VISA gift cards to vehicles opting to park there.

The Patriots finished last season with a record of 8-9 and featured an on-the-field product that was -- by ownership's admission in a letter to season-ticket holders last month -- not satisfactory. They've taken steps to improve the product this offseason by hiring an experienced offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien and a longtime offensive line coach in Adrian Klemm.

Team chairman and CEO Robert Kraft met with reporters last week and shared an enthusiastic outlook on what's to come in 2023 following O'Brien's addition.