Patriots inactives: Starters set to play vs Panthers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mac Jones
    Mac Jones
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jakobi Meyers
    Jakobi Meyers
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hunter Henry
    Hunter Henry
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers will officially be the first look at the New England Patriots with their starters, including quarterback Mac Jones, on the field.

They worked in on Tuesday and Wednesday during a turbulent pair of joint practice sessions with the Panthers. What was supposed to be a friendly and competitive practice quickly went off the rails and turned into what looked like a bar scene fight from the movie “Roadhouse.”

On Friday, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported the list of absences ahead of the game, and things were considerably lighter than it was in the opener, when the team opted to bench their starters.

Bourne is the interesting name on the list considering he was recently ejected from a training camp practice this week for fighting with the Panthers. Last season, he was second in receiving yards behind Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers, but he has barely made a peep throughout this year’s training camp.

It’s a surprising turn of events for a player most expected to be a significant contributor for the offense.

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories