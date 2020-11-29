Patriots inactives: Former Cardinals QB Brian Hoyer will not dress

The New England Patriots have released their list of five inactive players for their home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is the list:

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Byron Cowart

WR Isaiah Ford

Taylor, Bower and Cowart were all questionable for the game with injuries. Running back Rex Burkhead, tackle Isaiah Wynn and defensive lineman Carl Davis were all placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

