Patriots inactives: Bailey Zappe and Will Grier OUT, Malik Cunningham IN vs Raiders

Malik Cunningham will officially be the top backup quarterback for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots ruled out backups Bailey Zappe and Will Grier a day after promoting Cunningham to the main roster on a new three-year deal. There were questions as to whether Cunningham would play quarterback, receiver or on special teams.

But with the latest inactive report, it’s clear that the Patriots view Cunningham as a quarterback first.

The team will also be playing without veteran tackle Riley Reiff, which means it could be another game with Vederian Lowe as the top offensive line option.

Here’s the full list of inactives for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots have a lot riding on this game after falling to 1-4 in their first five games of the season. They’ll once again be shorthanded in what will surely be another uphill battle in Las Vegas.

