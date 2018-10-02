Patriots impressed by what they’ve seen from Josh Gordon so far

The Patriots are getting back a receiver they know quite well this week, with Julian Edelman back from his suspension.

But they’re also liking what they’ve seen so far from newcomer Josh Gordon, who caught his first pass as a Patriot in last week’s drubbing of the Dolphins.

That even got Patriots coach Bill Belichick to do more than grunt about him.

“Josh has worked hard,” Belichick said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “He’s a smart kid. He’s got quite a bit of experience. He’s obviously played in a lot of different systems, different coordinators and so forth.

“I think in one way or another he’s probably experienced things that we’re doing in one of those systems that he’s been involved in. He’s been able to pick things up quickly and has experience doing different things. It was good to get him out there.”

Gordon played 18 snaps Sunday, and caught two passes as he works to adapt to a new system in mid-stream.

“Now that he’s our teammate, we’ve got to get to know each other, because you can build that trust and chemistry in different ways,” Brady said during his weekly interview on WEEI. “You see it with guys I played with for a long time. It builds and builds and builds. And what happens is, you just — you’re able to make a lot of good plays, and you basically eliminate all the bad plays.

“Bad things don’t happen when I throw it to Julian [Edelman], bad things don’t happen when I throw it to [Rob Gronkowski]. Just because I know their body language and I know the types of plays that they’re capable of making. You try to make plays, throw the ball where they’re able to make the plays and not the defense.

“It’s really a building process, and everything that you’re doing, you’re either building trust, you’re gaining trust or you’re losing trust. And it’s just guys that really are professional and they know what to do and they show up and they’re prepared — you build trust pretty quickly.”

Of course, the Patriots wouldn’t offer to accept such a gradual process if they didn’t think Gordon could offer tangible dividends quickly, but there are no indications he’s incapable of doing just that.