This Patriots hype video will get fans fired up for Pat Patriot jersey return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are bringing back the famous Pat Patriot jerseys for two games during the 2022 NFL season, and the first is Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The classic red jerseys with the white helmets featuring the old Pat Patriot logo are an iconic look. They're arguably the best throwback uniform combo in the league.

The Patriots are pretty excited about being able to wear them again. The league recently softened its helmet and jersey rules, allowing teams to bring back timeless classics.

This hype video put out by the Patriots on Wednesday will get fans even more fired up for the return of Pat Patriot.

The last time the Patriots wore this red jersey and Pat Patriot helmet combination was 2012.

The team also is decorating Gillette Stadium with Pat Patriot-themed field wraps, field flags, rally towels and locker room door designs.

All of these changes will create a pretty cool atmosphere at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.