Patriots' hype video for AFC Wild Card playoff game vs. Bills will fire up fans

Patriots' hype video for AFC playoff game vs. Bills will fire up fans

The New England Patriots are back in the NFL playoffs after a one-year hiatus, and their first opponent is a very familiar one.

The Patriots are in Buffalo to play their AFC East rivals, the Bills, at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.

These teams split their season series, with each team winning on the road. The Patriots earned a 14-10 win over the Bills in Week 13, highlighted by a dominant rushing attack.

New England is doing all it can to fuel the excitement for this AFC Wild Card Round matchup, and that includes a fantastic hype video posted to the team's Twitter feed Saturday morning.

Check it out in the post below:

Gotta go make it happen.#NEvsBUF | Tonight at 8:15 PM on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/AlK2VDcKmT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 15, 2022

The Patriots are 2-2 in the Wild Card Round during Bill Belichick's 22 seasons as head coach. This is the first time during Belichick's tenure that the Pats have played on the road in this round.

The Bills are 4.5-point favorites over the Patriots, and most experts are predicting Buffalo will emerge victorious Saturday night. That's not a bad scenario for the Patriots, who thrive off bulletin board material and playing the underdog role.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.