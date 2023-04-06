Patriots hosting WR prospect that could take offense over the top

If the New England Patriots need a receiver with the potential to unlock their entire offense (and we all know they do), they better be thinking long and hard about Thursday’s pre-draft visit with Boston College wideout Zay Flowers.

The Patriots have visited with a bunch of different players at a multitude of positions ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, but Flowers is the player that could pack the biggest punch for what they need on the roster.

There’s a good chance he’ll still be on the board when the Patriots pick at No. 14, and after hearing Thursday’s report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, hopefully, there’s a good chance the Patriots end up drafting him.

Per Pelissero, Flowers is expected to spend the day in New England learning the Patriots offense with newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. So the interest is clearly there.

BC WR Zay Flowers landed in Boston at 6 a.m. from an overnight Vegas flight and went straight to the #Patriots facility to spend the day learning the offense with Bill O’Brien on his visit, per source. New England has the No. 14 pick, three weeks from today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 6, 2023

Flowers is a speedy receiver that could be the sort of game-breaking talent for the Patriots like the Miami Dolphins have with Tyreek Hill and the San Francisco 49ers have with Deebo Samuel.

Opposing defenses would no longer be able to lean solely on crowding the line to feast on sack lunches against the Patriots. Flowers has the sort of rare physical abilities that could help unlock the entire offense.

Imagine the kind of area JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and even Tyquan Thornton would have to work with if defenses are preoccupied with Flowers.

That pick alone could help put the Patriots on the path towards working their way back to playoff contention.

